EA Games to Finally Come to Stadia Later this Year

Google today announced that EA titles will finally start showing up on Stadia, but there’s a catch.

While Stadia has managed to attract a long list of third-party publishers to the platform, who remains off the list is quite eye-opening. Despite owning some of the largest multiplayer and sports IP in the industry, EA was mysteriously absent. Well, it looks like Google and the publisher are looking to remedy that situation.

Today, Google announced that some of EA’s biggest hits are coming to Stadia. So far, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Madden NFL, and FIFA have been confirmed. However, Stadia owners need to wait a while to play them. Fallen Order won’t be available till this fall. Meanwhile, Madden NFL and FIFA won’t arrive till winter. No reason was given for the late releases.

Our guess is that the next versions of Madden NFL and FIFA are likely to come to Stadia. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, launched November 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Why Stadia users can’t play it now is quite the mystery.