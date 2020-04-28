Moving Out is Now Available Across Consoles, PC

We already had some nice things to say about this wacky new title from SMG Studio, DevM Games and Team17. Moving Out has just launched on Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and Steam for those interested to check it out!

In the latest trailer, we see a very colorful cast of customized characters attempting to move furniture around. Now, it can either be done efficiently or as cause as much chaos as possible. Work alone or with up to three other players to traverse through a variety of levels in order to get those belongings to where they need to go. Different obstacles and the ragdoll physics could make moving a challenge.

There is a lot of potential for Moving Out to be a great couch co-op game, if you can actually fit a couch into your living room!