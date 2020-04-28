PUBG, Octopath Traveler, More Announced for Google Stadia

Google today announced a slew of games coming to their Stadia platform, including PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Stadia players hungry for more games are about to get served. Google used today’s Stadia Connect presentation to highlight plenty of games coming to the platform. The list of titles includes beloved games, new games coming to Stadia first, and some recent third-party titles.

Probably the biggest of the announcements is PUBG, which Stadia Pro subscribers can nab for free today in the form of the Pioneer Edition. This edition includes the base game, Survivor Pass: Cold Front, and a Stadia exclusive skin set. In addition, there are also three new First on Stadia games; Crayta, Get Packed, and Wave Break.

Here’s every title coming to Stadia and when it releases:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (Available Now)

Crayta (First on Stadia; Free with Stadia Pro this summer) – A game about creating and sharing multiplayer games

Get Packed (First on Stadia; available now) – 1-4 player campaign, competitive, and destruction game about creating a trail of mayhem

Wave Break (First on Stadia) – Arcade-style skateboarding game

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Free with Stadia Pro on 5/1) Zombie Army 4: Mission 2 DLC

Octopath Traveler (Available Now)

Rock of Ages 3 (Coming in June)

Embr (Early Access begins 5/21) – Fight fires, save lives, and bring über firefighting to everyone, everywhere

Google Stadia is available now. Google is currently offering two months of free Stadia Pro during the current COVID-19 pandemic.