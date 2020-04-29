Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Officially Announced, World Premiere Tomorrow

Ubisoft today officially revealed the title of the next Assassin’s Creed game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes players to the time of vikings. The reveal was made during an eight hour stream with Australian artist Bosslogic, whose art showcases the main protagonist, sailing and an epic battle. No specific details yet on the story, characters or gameplay, but we won’t have to wait that long for more details.

The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla world premiere takes place tomorrow, April 30 at 8am PT. We don’t know what we’ll see, but expect to get plenty of details about the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is expected to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia alongside the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X. Be sure to check back tomorrow for the premiere.