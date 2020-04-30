Cinematic World Premiere Trailer Released For Assassins Creed Valhalla

After months of speculation, Ubisoft confirmed yesterday that next Assassin’s Creed will be viking themed and today they released a cinematic trailer showing us the viking age through the eyes of the Animus, which can be viewed at the bottom of this article. What we know so far about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is that it takes place amid the lush farmlands of England during the ninth century. Players will step into the shoes of Eivor, a viking raider of player determined gender who took a clan of Norse people to escape Norway’s endless war and dwindling resources. To survive in the new land Eivor will need to construct and customize their settlement with barracks, blacksmiths and tattoo parlors while recruiting new members for the clan.

But escaping the endless war in Norway only leads to new battles between warring kingdoms in western Europe. Eivor will lead massive assaults against the Saxon armies and fortresses while also commanding a crew from the longship that will transfer England’s wealth to the viking settlement, all through visceral combat. The RPG mechanics will also have Eivor grow as a leader, forming strategic alliances making decisions made in conversation as important as the ones made on the battlefield. There is promise of more immersion in non combat activities. In addition to building and upgrading a settlement, activites such as hunting, fishing, dice, flyting, drinking games and the completely historically accurate Viking rap battles.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is slateded for a holiday 2020 release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Stadia.