Dead or Alive’s NiCO Receives Fuzichoco Figure

Dead or Alive 6 was our favorite fighting game of 2019 which you can read more about in our review. Now, fans of the game and the character of NiCO can look forward to a collectible on the way. This particular version of her is designed by illustrator Fuzichoco to have more of an anime-inspired look.

NiCO comes as a 1/7th scaled figure wearing her scientist outfit standing on a platform. The attention to detail is excellent right down to her lace-up shorts and translucent hair. Her glasses and an extra hair piece are included. An electrical accessory and background image show she’s ready for a fight.

Pre-orders for NiCO are open from April 30 until July 2. However, it will not be available to own until December. Check out the images below for a closer look.