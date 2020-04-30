First Look at Third Party Games on Xbox Series X Set for Next Week

With both next-gen platforms still scheduled to launch at the end of this year, it seemed like only a matter of time before we got our first look at some of the software that would be available with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

It looks like Microsoft will be the first to show off next-gen gameplay, as the Xbox Series X will be a primary focus of the next Inside Xbox scheduled for May 7 at 8 AM PT. The tweet above that shared this announcement only hints at titles from Microsoft’s “global development partners”, but Xbox Games Marketing Head Aaron Greenberg added that their first party studios are “hard at work on some big summer plans”, indicating that this Inside Xbox will primarily focus on third-party games for the Series X. At the time of writing, the only confirmed title to appear at next week’s event is the freshly revealed Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, which will showcase its first gameplay after the recent debut of its cinematic trailer.

