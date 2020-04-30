Lore Takes Center Stage in Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor’s ‘Antiquities’ System

There’s a lot of new content coming in the Greymoor expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online next month. Once it hits, players will have new areas to explore, dungeons to conquer and bosses to defeat, but they’ll also have the option to ignore all that for awhile and go treasure hunting instead. Tamriel is rich with lost treasures and forgotten knowledge, and the new Antiquities system will allow players to claim some of that lost history as their own.

The Antiquities system comes with a new faction to join and new, unique skills for players to train up. As a member of the “Antiquarian Society” players can travel across Tamriel in search of collectibles, styles, PvP gear and so-called “Mythic” items. It’s not just a matter of finding these objects though; this is still the Elder Scrolls after all. Locating the objects is just the first step. Actually obtaining them, if the trailer is any indication, is going to require a little bit more.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor launches on May 26 for PC and on June 9 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.