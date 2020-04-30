Streets of Rage 4 Now Available

The wait for classic beat’em up action has been long overdue! Fans of the genre and the Streets of Rage series (dating back to 1991), can now enjoy the latest installment. Streets of Rage 4 is available now and its packed with hard-hitting enjoyment.

With collaboration from various developers, the game offers a rush of nostalgia, gorgeous animation and an original soundtrack. You can play as over a dozen different characters, participate in co-op mode and take on all the bosses. Plus cool new moves and combos can be performed when beating down bad guys.

Have a look at the launch trailer below and unleash your inner rage with Streets of Rage 4 on Xbox One, PC, Switch or PS4.