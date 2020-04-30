Tears of Avia Receives Gameplay Trailer

The upcoming turn-based strategy RPG, Tears of Avia, shows off its first gameplay trailer today. A vast number of skill combinations and tactical decision-making are at the heart of the title. The gameplay trailer shows off detailed environments, job classes and skill combos. Players are able to customize a character’s progression via skill trees and armor upgrades. The title boasts over 100 skills between specific job skill trees and weapon skills. Unique combinations of skills react to one another and can turn the tables if properly used. Get ready to explore the world of Tears of Avia when it releases this Summer 2020 on PC and Xbox One.