Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Receives Three New Trailers

It seems this weeks earlier teases with images was leading up to quite the gigantic trailer reveal. Three new trailers for the Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles have been posted, featuring a much better look at gameplay and some areas that haven’t yet been seen. This in-depth look also teases more story and characters in the Future Connected story, giving fans quite a bit to look forward to. We haven’t seen these trailers released in English just yet, but we’ll likely see similar versions come later in the week. It should be noted that these trailers do contain some early game spoilers, so those who are unfamiliar might want to wait before checking them out.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the new trailers below: