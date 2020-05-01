First Gameplay Video for WRC 9 Unveiled

NACON and KT Racing have released the first trailer for WRC 9. The trailer shows off the New Zealand circuit in the game, as racers can expect treacherous coastlines and intense inland rally racing. The official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship will include the new circuit as New Zealand has officially returned to the league. The game is planned for release on September 3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the Epic Games Store. NACON has confirmed that WRC 9 will also be coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox One Series X and the Nintendo Switch at a later date. Check out the trailer below.