May the 4th Sale Hits GOG

May 4 has become a bit of a pop culture phenomenon thanks to “May the fourth be with you” usually resulting in a lot of Star Wars promotions and sales – and GOG has been a regular part of that. Now with GOG’s focus on mainly older titles in the Star Wars catalog, this may not be a way to get the latest games – but you can get some of the best ones ever made at fantastic prices. Episode 1 Racer has held up quite nicely, and supports controllers pretty easily. The older Battlefront games are also still great, with the second entry getting revamped netcode over the past few years to ensure it’s still playable.

Episode 1 Racer – $3.49

Star Wars Starfighter – $2.09

Rebel Asaault 1 and 2 – $3.49

X-Wing Special Edition – $3.49

X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter – $3.49

X-Wing Alliance – $3.49

TIE Fighter Special Edition – $3.49

Shadows of the Empire – $2.09

Rogue Squadron 3D – $3.49

Star Wars Rebellion – $2.09

Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy – $3.49

Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast – $3.49

Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II – $2.09

Dark Forces – $2.09

Galactic Battlegrounds Saga – $2.09

The Force Unleashed – $6.99

The Force Unleashed II – $6.99

Republic Commando – $3.49

LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga – $4.99

LEGO Star Wars III The Clone Wars – $4.99

Knights of the Old Republic – $3.49

Knights of the Old Republic II – $3.49

Empire at War – $6.99

Battlefront 2004 – $4.99

Battlefront II 2005 – $3.49