Microsoft Updates Total Xbox Live, Game Pass Users Through March 2020

As Microsoft prepares for their next generation hardware launch this holiday season, the publisher will likely rely on those already invested in their services to draw interest in upgrading to an Xbox Series X.

As part of their earnings call earlier this week, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed the most up-to-date numbers across Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass. As of March 30, Xbox Live has reached nearly 90 million active users, while Xbox Game Pass has surpassed ten million subscribers since its launch in June 2017. While there were no hints to any adjustments the services may be making to accomodate for the Xbox Series X launch, one can likely assume that the increased growth of these services will ensure that they still play a major role in the years to come.

