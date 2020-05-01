New F1 2020 Trailer Shows Off Circuit Zandvoort

Codemasters has released a new trailer for the upcoming F1 2020. The game is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on July 10. The game features all the official teams, drivers and 22 circuits, including two new races: Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort. This trailer shows off drivers taking the new Circuit Zandvoort for a joy ride. The trailer showcases Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen as he hails from the Netherlands, the location of Circuit Zandvoort. Check out the trailer below.