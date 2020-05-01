Pokémon TCG Rebel Clash Expansion Out Now

Pokémon TCG players and collectors can now obtain the latest expansion from the Sword and Shield series. Rebel Clash boasts some of the strongest Pokémon from the video games so their card versions will surely give your decks a boost.

Included with the set are full art cards of Toxtricity V, Dubwool V and Boltund V. Several receive VMAX forms like Copperajah and Dragapult . You will also be able to find Galarian forms such as Darumaka, Sirfetch’d and Perrserker. Themed decks for Zacian, Zamazenta, a figurine collectible box and an elite trainer box are available in stores and online retailers.

Have a look at some of the cards and products below and learn more about Rebel Clash on the official website.