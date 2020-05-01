Summer Game Fest Announced, Delivers News, In-Game Events, Playable Content to Fans

Geoff Keighley today announced the Summer Game Fest, four months of all-digital celebration that highlights video games.

E3 2020 is out the window, but the world moves forward. As we adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, finding a way to bring all of us, as gamers, together is heavily important. That’s what Summer Game Fest is all about. Designed to be an all-digital consumer celebration, Summer Game Fest aims to deliver news, in-game events, and free playable content for fans.

Summer Game Fest runs May-August 2020 with the majority of the industries largest publishers participating, including:

2K Games

Activision

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bethesda Softworks

Blizzard Entertainment

Bungie

CD Projekt Red

Digital Extremes

EA

Microsoft

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

Private Division

Riot Games

Steam

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

During the months long event, platform holders intend on offering fans access to playable, limited time demonstrations and trials of certain game content. No word on what that could be, but we might get out first details next week. On May 7, Microsoft will host an episode of Inside Xbox where we’ll get more details on Xbox Series X, and their plans for Summer Game Fest. In addition, Steam Game Festival: Summer Edition runs June 9-14.

“In these uncertain and challenging times, it’s more important than ever that video games serve as a common and virtual connection point between us all,” said Geoff Keighley, curator, Summer Game Fest. “SGF is an organizing principle that promises fans a whole season of video game news and other surprises from the comfort of home.”

Be sure to check back May-August for all the news coming out of Summer Game Fest.