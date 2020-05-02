Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Localization Blog Discusses Same Sex Marriage Inclusion

As the remake of the 2003/2004 Harvest Moon classic comes closer, Xseed Games has decided to give some details into the Localization process of its Story of Seasons iteration. One key feature in particular is how localization change the same sex relationship that players can have. In previous entries in the series, these far and few between relationships were typically called “best friends”. Now localization has decided to deem it as shown by the wedding in the game, as marriage between same-sex couples. This included some changes from the Japanese version where relationship hearts don’t show up until dating, making it more clear that the option is actively available.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town launches on June 28. Check out the full localization blog here.