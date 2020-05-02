Them’s Fightin’ Herds Gallops Out Of Early Access

Them’s Fightin’ Herds has gone through a somewhat bizarre, years-long development. It started out as My Little Pony: Fighting is Magic, a fan creation that had the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic cast in a fighting game. But then several fans demanded that it be included in EVO 2013, and doing so forced Hasbro to take legal action, resulting in the game’s cancellation. However, developer Mane6 decided that the game will still continue on, except with original characters. Luckily, Friendship is Magic creator Lauren Faust was willing to assist in designing new characters, and Lab Zero gave them access to the Skullgirls engine as part of an Indiegogo campaign. The game finally entered Early Access in 2018, later gained a publisher in the form of Humble Bundle, and now, finally, Them’s Fightin’ Herds has a full Version 1.0 release out now.

The launch trailer below details exactly what this full version of the game contains. You have your quadruped fighting action, of course, now with improved animations. There’s also Chapter 1 of the game’s story mode, a fighter/dungeon crawl mixture with the Salt Mines, detailed tutorials and training modes, and extra Pixel Lobbies for online play. Them’s Fightin’ Herds has been wooing fighting game fans throughout Early Access, and now it looks like the finished product will be even more of a blast. It’s available now on PC, so fans of fighters, Lauren Faust, Friendship is Magic, and pretty much anyone in general should definitely go take a look at it.