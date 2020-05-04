Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Zangetsu and Randomizer Content Release Date Announced

The team behind Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night announced today that the long-awaited Zangetsu content will be released soon – with varying release dates depending on the version. While the Iga Pack content has been available for a long time, there hasn’t been an indicator for when Zangetsu would be playable despite that being some of the earliest content announced for it. He’s a sword-wielder and doesn’t use shards, but he allows you to play with a completely different feel – provded you’ve beaten the game and gotten the good ending.

One new piece of content will be a randomizer that allows you to mix up eight different gameplay parameters to help keep things fresh. You can change up where enemy drops are different or change up the goals of the quest itself. You can also make speedrunning courses for folks to tackle, thus extending the lifespan of the game qutie a bit for those who love to not only beat their own times, but beat others as well. This content arrives on PC, Xbox One and PS4 on May 7 – while Switch owners will have to wait until late May or early June.