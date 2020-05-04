EA PLAY Scheduled for June

Electronic Arts has announced via its Twitter account that EA PLAY will take place this year. This will be a digital event that will most likely have plenty of other companies follow suit. EA PLAY has normally taken place alongside E3 along at a different location, but has had a streaming conference for people at home to see. EA will continue that portion and it is scheduled for June 11 at 4 PM PST. People can tune in for world premieres, news and gameplay reveals.

EA Play Live goes digital in 2020!

