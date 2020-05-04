Intellivision Amico Limited Edition Pre-Orders Open at GameStop

The Intellivision Amico is on its way. At this time, the release date is still set for this October. If you missed out on previous pre-order periods, then you’ll still be able to grab a special edition color.

The Galaxy Purple Limited Edition Intellivision Amico is available for pre-order via GameStop. The color is quite pretty with its shift from blue to purple hues. It also comes with a $25 Amico Game Card for purchasing digital games on the platform.

The limited nature of this system comes with a higher price. This Amico costs $299.99, whereas other Amico systems cost $249.99. With that said, if you order the other colors (Glacier White or Graphite Black) you won’t get the bonus Game Card.