LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets New Key Art

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today released the key art for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Traveller’s Tales and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have released new art today, May the Fourth, in celebration of Star Wars. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a celebration of all nine saga films, making today the perfect day. The art encapsulates all eras, featuring characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and Rey. In addition, the art highlights two of the most popular conflicts in the saga; the battles of Geonosis and Hoth.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga encapsulates all three Star Wars trilogies. The game features no reused levels from previous LEGO Star Wars games. Every level is being remade with new graphics, gameplay, and plenty of humor. We last saw the game at E3 2019, which impressed us with the many changes and updates to the LEGO formula. However, news about the game since then has been pretty light.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches sometime this year on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch. Expect more news this summer.