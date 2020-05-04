May the Fourth Continues With Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Key Art Reveal

In honor of May 4, TT Games and publisher Warner Bros. have unveiled the key art for Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This game will encompass all the mainline Star Wars movies released so far, and that can definitely be seen in the image. From Obi-Wan and Qui-Gonn’s escape from the Trade Federation ship to the final moments of The Rise of Skywalker, fans will be able to experience it all Lego-style.

It’s been quite a while since the Lego series took on the first six Star Wars movies, so an HD upscale of that content is to be expected at the very least. Both publisher and developer haven’t released much in the way of details yet though, so there is also a chance that the team will go further than that. These are classic games now, so hopefully TT Games and Warner Bros. are up for giving them the first class treatment.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will eventually release for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. No release date has been announced yet.