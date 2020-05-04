Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Receives Free Update with Combat Challenges, New Game +

Today has seen plenty of exciting news for Star Wars fans, including Vader Immortal’s PSVR release window and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s box art.

While both of those announcements involve future releases, Respawn is offering up some new Star Wars content that is available right now. Last year’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just gotten its first free content update in months, providing owners and new fans a number of intriguing reasons to check in with Cal Kestis and pals. Meditation Training will now be accessible through any Meditation point and features a number of preset combat challenges and customizable encounters through the Battle Grid that will help Cal improve his lightsaber and Force skills. New Journey + will also be available with unique unlockable cosmetic items, including new BD-1 skins and an Inquisitor outfit and red lightsaber for Cal. Both Meditation Training and New Journey +, as well as their respective unlockables, will become available after completing the campaign for the first time, but you can get a tease of many of these new additions through the trailer below.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, which our review called “one of the best Star Wars games to date.”