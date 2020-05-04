Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Announced for PS VR

ILMxLAB today announced that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR.

Previously released exclusively for the Oculus Rift, the critically beloved VR title is coming to PS VR. Developed by LucasFilm’s ILMxLAB in collaboration with Ninja Theory, Vader Immortal immerses players in the Star Wars universe and puts them face-to-face with its most infamous character. Soon, more players can enjoy the canon experience.

Vader Immortal takes players to Mustafar, the location of Darth Vader’s dark fortress. With Vader serving as your guide, you’ll learn to use a lightsaber, fend off terrifying enemies, and master the Force. It all culminates in an epic battle that’ll decide the galaxy’s fate, salvation or destruction.

Available now in three separate parts on Oculus Rift, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series comes to PS VR as a complete series. A single purchase gets you all three episodes and Lightsaber Dojos. No word yet on when the game launches on PS VR, but expect more news in the coming months.