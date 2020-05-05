Arcade1Up Announces Star Wars Arcade Limited Edition with Seat

A fan favorite amungst the Arcade1Up cabinets has been the Star Wars Arcade machine. Arcade1Up has now announced a limited edition that will include a seat. The cabinet measures 45″ tall and comes with a light-up marquee. There is a pull out and sit down bench that is topped with faux leather for comfort along with a full-color 17″ display, dual speakers, and even blue LED lighting behind the cabinet. The games that are included are Star Wars, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi. The cabinet also features artwork from the original arcade machine. The cabinet is currently available for pre-order at Wal-Mart for $499.97.