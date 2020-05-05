Gather Resources, Keep Her Alive in Void Terrarium

NIS America released more gameplay footage for Void Terrarium (aka “void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium”) today. As a kind and helpful maintenance bot, players must do their best to care for Toriko, a very sick young girl who might just be the very last living human. It’s not enough just to stick around and find food though, as she can’t survive in the normal environment. A safe place place must be constructed if she’s to survive.

Void Terrarium appears to follow the standard dungeon crawler format, albeit with a couple of unique twists. One such twist is Toriko’s health, which steadily depletes while the maintenance bot is out gathering supplies. It’s likely that players will have to plan their trips carefully in order to make it back before the girl succumbs to her illness. Then there’s the terrarium itself. It hasn’t been shown to influence the dungeon-crawling half of the game, but it wouldn’t be too surprising to see exploration times increase as the terrarium’s quality improves.

Void Terrarium launches for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 10. Interested fans can pick up either the standard edition in most stores or grab the special edition from the NIS website.