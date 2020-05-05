Microsoft to Showcase Xbox Series X First-Party Games in June

Microsoft today confirmed when players can expect to get their first look at Xbox Game Studios upcoming projects.

May 7 is going to be a big day for Xbox Series X, it just won’t include titles like Halo Infinite or Hellblade 2. While the May 7 episode of Inside Xbox will reveal next-gen gameplay, trailers, and sneak peaks at upcoming games, none of those games will be from Microsoft’s own developers. Instead, Microsoft intends to reveal those first-party games at a separate event later this summer.

In a blog post detailing their plans, Microsoft revealed an initiative titled Xbox 20/20. The goal is, starting with Thursday’s event, to showcase what’s happening next in the world of Xbox every month. These monthly reveals include new info on Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, and, of course, Xbox Game Studios. That Xbox Game Studios event takes place in July. There, a number of studios will showcase new gameplay, provide development insights, and announce new games.

As for the May 7 event, Microsoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be there. In addition, expect plenty of other gameplay and trailers from other major third-party and independent titles. Microsoft also intends to confirm more games utilizing the Smart Delivery feature. So far, only Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are confirmed to be using the feature.

Xbox Series X launches holiday 2020. Tune in May 7 for all the latest Xbox Series X news.