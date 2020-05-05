NASCAR Heat 5 Announced by 704 Games

704 Games has announced the fifth title in its NASCAR series with NASCAR HEAT 5. The cover will dawn either Hendrick Racing driver Chase Elliot, or if you opt for the Gold Edition, that will feature Tony Stewart on the cover. The game launches on July 10, or July 7 for the Gold Edition. It will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The Career Mode will return with all of its series’ in tact ranging from dirt racing to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup. NASCAR Heat 5 will include 34 licensed tracks, eSports support and multiplayer matches with up to 40-players, there is now a testing mode for practice on tracks. You can view the trailer below.