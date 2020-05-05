The Last of Us Part II Goes Gold Ahead of New Trailer Tomorrow

After receiving multiple delays from February to May and now June, Naughty Dog’s next chapter in their post-apocalyptic adventure is nearly ready, and the studio has shared an exciting update about their progress.

Our own @Neil_Druckmann has some exciting news about The Last of Us Part II… (Beware of spoilers in the replies)https://t.co/mq0smECvXt — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 4, 2020

As of yesterday, The Last of Us Part II has officially gone gold, and is on track for its June 19 release date on PS4, per the above video from creative director Neil Druckmann. To prepare fans for their final bit of waiting before the game’s launch, Naughty Dog has teased a new trailer that will debut tomorrow at 7 AM PT. Be sure to come back tomorrow for our next (and possibly final) early look at The Last of Us Part II.