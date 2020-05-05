The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Available on PSVR Today

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment have announced that The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is available on PSVR today. The virtual reality game had previous released on PC in conjunction with the Oculus Quest, Rift, Rift S and the HTC Vive. Saints & Sinners is now optimized for the PSVR as this story of The Walking Dead coincides with the television series and offers a deep crafting system and visceral, physics-based combat system. It appeared as one Steam’s Global Top Sellers. Players will fight their way through walker-infested streets of New Orleans and negotiate with the factions vying for power throughout the city. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is optimized for PSVR to allow players to use the PlayStation Move controllers for the first time to survive an ever-changing landscape that’ll have them deciding whether they want to be a saint or a sinner.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Standard Edition for PSVR is available for $39.99 via the PlayStation Store and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners’ official website, and includes an exclusive PlayStation 4 theme. Players looking for more content can purchase either the Tourist Edition (Digital Deluxe Edition at launch, which offers more in-game bonuses and exclusive items as well as an exclusive PlayStation 4 dynamic theme. You can watch the launch trailer below.