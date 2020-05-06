Cyberpunk 2077 Night Wire Stream Set for June 11

For the past couple years, CD Projekt Red’s upcoming sci-fi RPG has surfaced during the summer to showcase new info and gameplay at E3, Gamescom and, eventually, to the wider public, before going mostly radio silent for the other nine months of the year.

Although these warmer months are looking to host fewer large-scale events, the Polish developer is still focused on showing off Cyberpunk 2077 during the final months before its scheduled launch. On June 11, CD Projekt Red will be hosting a Night Wire broadcast, which will reveal new information about Cyberpunk 2077 during the period of time when E3 would typically be held.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently set to release on September 17 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.