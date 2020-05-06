Ghostrunner Receives Cinematic Trailer and Week-Long Demo

You may recall that when we last checked in on Ghostrunner recently, it ended up being a fun and promising game, but one with issues concerning controller support. Well, if you wanted your own chance to try the game out and see for youself how it plays, you’re in luck! From now until May 13, you can check out a demo of the game through either Steam or GeForce Now. This news came courtesy of a new and action-packed cinematic trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

Unsurprisingly, the new clip places the emphasis mainly on the parkour action the game will feature, a quick look at the game’s cyberpunk universe, and some nice and swift, bloody mayhem. The more interesting bits, though, seem to end up suggesting a bit of a tragic story lurking in the background. All of this culminates in our cyber-warrior facing off against…Dr. Octopus? Well, someone similar, but it suggests there’s more of a colorful cast to still come. Ghostrunner comes out later this year for PC, XB1, and PS4, and should hopefully still provide a nice chunk of neon chaos.