HyperX, Ducky Team Up for Limited Edition Keyboard

HyperX is working with the keyboard manufacturer Ducky to release a new limited edition keyboard. The keyboard is amply named the HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini and is a compact keyboard as it’s only 60% of the size of a full setup. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini will feature HyperX Red linear mechanical switches which are built for performance, longevity and an 80 million lifetime click rating per switch. With a sleek black and red dual-color bezel design, this new keyboard is equipped with RGB exposed backlit keys and Ducky PBT double-shot keycaps with secondary functions printed on the sides of keycaps for quick recognition. Ducky Macro 2.0 support allows users to personalize lighting with onboard keyboard controls and customize macros offering up to six custom hardware-enabled profiles.

“We are excited to announce our limited-edition keyboard collaboration with Ducky, known for their high-quality and performance-oriented mechanical keyboards in the gaming market,” said Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX. “The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a great addition to the line-up and provides HyperX and Ducky fans with a 60 percent form factor mechanical gaming keyboard utilizing HyperX switches”.

The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini is a limited-edition keyboard, with a total of 3,700 units available worldwide. Each keyboard is laser marked with a unique edition number on the base of the keyboard. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini also includes a Ducky keycap puller, additional colored keycaps and a Ducky Year of the Rat spacebar. The HyperX x Ducky One 2 Mini gaming keyboard is available for $109.99 MSRP and is a limited release through HyperX’s Online Shop, available starting on May 12.