Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Announced, Adds New Story, Characters, More

NetherRealm Studios today announced Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, a new expansion that includes a new story mode and characters.

The time-twisting narrative of Mortal Kombat 11 ended on a hopeful note. After besting Kronika, it appeared that Liu Kang and Raiden were to reset the timeline and build a better history. However, it turns out, that was not meant to be. As we’ll learn in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, they’re missing a piece of that puzzle. This new expansion expands the story all while giving players three new characters.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath picks up right after the events of the original game. Before Liu Kang and Raiden can reset the timeline, they’re interrupted by the arrival of Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Fujin. To safely reset time, Liu Kang needs Kronika’s crown, which he destroyed alongside Kronika. Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Fujin go back in time to retrieve the crown before Kronika can get her hands on it.

Aftermath’s story does two things. One, it canonically introduces the three previous DLC characters (Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, and Sindel) into the Mortal Kombat 11 narrative. Secondly, it allows for the return of new characters. Fujin and Sheeva, two Mortal Kombat veterans previously leaked, return as playable fighters. Most importantly, Shang Tsung’s inclusion gives us more time with the always amazing Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa.

However, Aftermath’s biggest surprise lies with the guest character reveal. RoboCop is the latest guest character with original actor Peter Weller returning to provide voice work. Originally, leaks suggested Ash Williams from Evil Dead would be the next guest character. RoboCop is quite an unexpected, but welcome surprise.

An additional free content update accompanies Aftermath that includes new stages, Stage Fatalities, and Friendships. The new stages include Dead pool, Soul Chamber, a new stage at Kronika’s Keep, and the RetroKade.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launches May 26 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Stadia for $39.99.