Naughty Dog Drops Emotional New The Last of Us Part II Trailer

Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment today dropped a new story trailer for The Last of Us Part II.

Fresh off a major leak (caused by hackers) and a last minute release date alteration, Naughty Dog has control of the reins once again. The studio has dropped a new The Last of Us Part II trailer, showcasing more of the game’s story without any spoilers.

The Last of Us Part II picks up a few years after the original game. Following a disastrous event disrupts the peace Ellie has found in Jackson, she embarks on a perilous quest to bring her brand of justice to those responsible for the attack. However, as she eliminates her targets, she must deal with the deep physical and emotional toll of her actions. The trailer provides a taste of what players can expect from their journey with Ellie.

The Last of Us Part II is out June 19 on PS4.