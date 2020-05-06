PGA TOUR 2K21 Announced

2K took on the publishing rights of The Golf Club 2019 and are now renaming the franchise. PGA TOUR 2K21 has been announced and the short teaser indicates the game will include The Players Championship. More news will be revealed in the upcoming weeks for the title. The Golf Club 2019 featured some PGA Tour players and courses, so one would assume that most everything will be in PGA TOUR 2K21. You can view the teaser trailer below.