PQube to Bring Puzzle-Platformer Evergate to PC, Consoles Later This Year

We’ve reported on this novel little puzzle-platformer a few times as of late and after the end of its Kickstarter campaign, PQube have today confirmed that they will be helping with publishing duty for Stone Lantern Games’ upcoming title, Evergate. The publisher planning to bring the game to PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC sometime later this year. If you haven’t yet heard of this project, Evergate is a 2D puzzle-platformer where the manner on actually getting from A to B is approached slightly differently here.

Taking on the role of a ghost-like spirit, players must use the surrounding array of interactive objects to bounce, fly and alter the environment so as to create enough momentum to get to the end goal. While it may look simple in that players must simply aim in the right direction, levels naturally do get a bit trickier in due course, with hostiles to avoid. There’s no release date at present, though we’ll be sure to keep an eye on this game. Check out the trailer below to get a better idea on how the gameplay is shaping up.