Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Played by More Than Ten Million People

Respawn’s rendition of the Star Wars universe, in single-player fashion no less, continues to beat back the still-lingering sentiment that AAA single-player games are dead. Having already sold more than eight million copies around the start of this year — already exceeding the company’s previous estimates — and a mere two months since its original release in November, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order continues to impress, with EA stating the game has now been played by more than ten million “unique” players.

What’s important to note here is the emphasis on players, as opposed to copies sold. Implying that the game hasn’t quite reached that next major milestone, but no doubt must be pretty close to hitting it. It was only a couple of days ago that Jedi: Fallen Order received a new batch of updates including a New Game+ mode as well as additional challenges to overcome. The game is currently available via PS4, Xbox One & PC.