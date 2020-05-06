Streets of Rage I & II Soundtracks Coming to CD and Tape

The soundtracks for both Streets of Rage and Streets of Rage II are absolutely iconic. Yuzo Koshiro’s tracks make great tunes to listen to at any time.

If you’d like to own them physically, there’s a new option for that from Wayo Records. The Streets of Rage I & II Perfect Soundtrack is available both on CD and cassette tape. If you’re looking for high quality audio, then opt for the CDs. Cassettes are cute, but probably the worst option for listening quality.

Pre-orders are open now at Wayo Records. Digital versions of the tracks will be made available in the near future.