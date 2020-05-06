Visual Novel You and Me and Her Launches on JAST USA Shop

You and Me and Her: A Love Story might not sound familiar, but its influence definitely stands out. Many view this visual novel as inspiration for the extremely popular Doki Doki Literature Club.

Folks who know anything about Doki Doki Literature Club therefore should realize that You and Me and Her is quite an unorthodox title. Expect a lot of strange storytelling – and try not to use a guide. Guides will spoil the fun.

Currently You and Me and Her: A Love Story is available only on the JAST USA storefront for a discount of $31.49. The game launches on Steam on May 25.