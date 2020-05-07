Adventure into the Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Overview Trailer

Last week we got a great look at an overview of Xenoblade Chronicles with the Japanese trailer. Now it’s available complete in English so even more people can understand it. The trailer shares some important story elements about Shulk’s journey, in addition to another look at his friends and basic combat. It also teases even more of Future Connected with some more story elements, so fans can get excited for the brand new story that awaits.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launches on May 29. Check out the overview trailer below: