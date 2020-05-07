Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Receives First In-Game Trailer

Ubisoft and Xbox today dropped the first look at in-game footage of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla closed out today’s Inside Xbox showcasing the first footage of games running on Xbox Series X. The new trailer showcases in-game footage with a few brief moments showcasing gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes place during the age of Vikings. Players play as Eivor, a raider and clan raider who leads his clan from Norway to England. The trailer showcases the diverse locations players can explore during the game, including notable landmarks like Stonehenge. There’s also a look at Aelfred, king of Wessex, an important historical figure from this time.

In terms of gameplay, the trailer showcases Eivor utilizing his dual-axes, launching himself at enemies, and finishing them off. There’s also a look at ranged gameplay. It also appears that Eivor can lead his warriors in epic sieges against British strongholds. Finally, there’s a look at Eivor’s raven, which serves the same purpose as Ikaros and Senu did in Odyssey and Origins, respectively.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is out this holiday season on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.