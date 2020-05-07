Bloober Team Return to Psychological Horror with The Medium

Polish developer Bloober Team have finally unveiled their next original project and while the team remain committed to the vast horror genre, it looks like they’ve also hired some veteran help in the sound department for their latest outing, The Medium. Indeed, aside from the psychological-horror leanings and the fact on trailer alone, the game looks to be focusing on a number of varied environments, perhaps the biggest news to come out of this particular announcement, is the fact composer Akira Yamaoka — best known as the brains behind Silent Hill — will be aiding the team’s own contributions in creating what is described as the game’s original “dual” score to compliment the game’s delving into both the real and spiritual world alike.

Of course this isn’t the only project Bloober Team are currently working on, having previously announced a next-gen remaster to their 2017 title, Observer — in the form of Observer System Redux — which is planned to release for PS5 and Xbox Series X alike. Check out the first reveal trailer for The Medium below, which is planned to launch on Xbox Series X & PC sometime later this year.