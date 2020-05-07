Children of Morta’s Latest Update Adds New Game+, Quests, More

Last year’s brilliant Children of Morta by Dead Mage, received its latest round of updates and add-on content alike today, in the form of Setting Sun Inn. In what is the second of the game’s seven planned updates to release across 2020, Setting Sun Inn finally adds New Game+ allowing players to carry their progression and upgraded abilities over to a new story campaign. On top of this and some new cutscenes that play out back at the Bergson family’s home in-between adventures — that aim to better flesh out the lore and backstory of the game — Setting Sun Inn also adds additional quests to discover and tackle in amongst the dungeons players must progress through.

If you’re unfamiliar with what this game is, to put it simply, Children of Morta was an excellent case of — among other things — a studio finding a way to properly integrate roguelike elements as a means to an end, rather than an end in of itself. On top of some great pixel art and genuinely challenging combat encounters, Dead Mage’s take on dungeon-crawling orientated action RPG’s, was a thoroughly enjoyable affair. One that, hopefully, will get even better with this and future updates. Children of Morta is available now across PS4, Switch & PC.