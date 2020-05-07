Codemasters Unveil DiRT 5, Coming to Next-Gen Consoles

It’s been just about three years to the day since the fourth entry in Codemasters’ DiRT series was gracing consoles and PC platforms alike, but now the UK-based developer is finally leaping onto the next-generation of consoles, in DiRT 5. The rally-based simulation series, will see Deep Silver taking on publishing duty having been primarily handled by Codemasters themselves prior, will continue to support current-gen platforms too however, with confirmation that DiRT 5 will release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X & PC when it launches sometime in October of this year. A Stadia version is also planned to follow suit in 2021 though details on this iteration remain thin.

While Codemasters also remain fairly tight-lipped on the full array of features (both new and returning alike) for DiRT 5, they do confirm that four-player split-screen will make a return, as well as a focus on both online and local multiplayer in equal parts. Perhaps the most interesting addition is the allusion to “non-linear progression” with the game’s career mode, stating players will have more freedom and control over the events they want to tackle. Check out the announcement trailer below.