Deep Silver Delve into the Dark of Space with New IP CHORUS

Fishlabs, one of Deep Silver’s internal game studios, have unveiled their first original project, following on from their work porting both Manticore and Saints Row: The Third to Nintendo Switch. CHORUS (or as it’s stylised: CHORVS) takes a completely different direction in both art-style and setting, as the player lands in the role of Nara and her trustee starfighter, Forsaken, which just so happens to be sentient to some capacity.

Billed as a “true evolution of the space-combat shooter”, CHORUS tasks players with exploring the vastness of space complete with a few ancient temples on top, on their quest to defeat the ambiguously-dubbed Circle whose plot, as you might expect, revolves around subjugating the entire universe. While CHORUS will be available across current-gen and next-gen platforms alike via PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, the game will also support Microsoft’s Smart Delivery service, meaning those who purchase the Xbox One version can also get their hands on the accompanying Xbox Series X iteration. A Stadia version is also planned as well as a release for PC. CHORUS is expected to launch sometime in 2021.