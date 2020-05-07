Fanatical Pick and Mix May 2020 Bundle Hits

A new pick and mix bundle has hit Fanatical that offers up three top-tier games for $9.99. The games to choose from include Mist Survival, Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Flashing Lights, Craft the World, Felix the Reaper, Sniper Ghost Warrior 2, Life is Feudal: Forest Village, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Stars End, The Great Perhaps, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, Silence, The Surge, Niffelheim, Tropico 5, Jalopy and Sudden Strike 4.

If you’re in the mood for some fast action, go with Sleeping Dogs and Just Cause 3 alongside Deus Ex. If you want a slower-paced affair, Deus Ex can do that too alongside The Surge and its Souls-esque gameplay, while Tropico 5 offers up some nice strategy action.