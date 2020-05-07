Introducing Mai Toyama, The Main Cast of Death end re;Quest2

New character biographies and story details for Death end re;Quest 2 were revealed today. This new information mostly revolves around the game’s main protagonists, but some background for the world and setting were provided as well. Death end re;Quest 2 stars Mai Toyama, an orphaned girl recently relocated to Wadsworth Women’s Dormitory. She’s an intelligent girl who’s developed a gloomy personality thanks to her troubled history.

Mai’s classmates include a kind and lively girl ironically named Rotten Dollhart and an aspiring exorcist by the name of Liliana Pinnata. Shina Ninomiya, the same former-game devoloper from the first Death end re;Quest, makes her return as well, but her involvement is still unknown. According to her bio, she’s out in the world searching for Arata. As is to be expected, Wadsworth Women’s Dormitory is more than what it appears, as is the fading town of Le Choara in which it’s situated. There’s danger afoot, and it’s all set in motion once again once Mai accesses a certain laptop.

Death end re;Quest 2 launches for PC and PlayStation 4 in 2020. Check out the official website for more story and gameplay details. Make sure to check out our review of the original too.